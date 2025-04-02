Tide Pod: Alabama hoops transfer portal outlook + football scrimmage notes

Jack and Tony discuss Alabama basketball’s offseason outlook. The show starts with their thoughts on whether the Crimson Tide’s season was a success after a loss to Duke in the Elite Eight. The show continues with an outlook on the transfer portal, which position and players are the Tide targeting and who could depart from the 2024-25 squad. The show finishes with Tony’s notes on Alabama football’s first spring scrimmage, including the latest on the quarterback battle.

Watch above or listen here: https://open.spotify.com/episode/7f28oPbzJXGL5IHFhn7aBh?si=_TFXvLCFRLOrffLGaEWT8w