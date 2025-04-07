Tide Pod: Alabama makes another splash in portal, football scrimmage notes

Jack and Tony discuss Alabama’s latest addition in the transfer portal, Miami (FL) guard Jalil Bethea. The guys discuss his impact, plus Mouhamed Dioubate entering the portal and predict potential Alabama starting lineups with 13 roster spots currently occupied. Tony gives his thoughts on Alabama football’s second spring scrimmage, including the latest intel on the quarterbacks, which freshmen are standing out, a left guard battle and potential positions Alabama could target in the transfer portal.