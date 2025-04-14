Alabama basketball guard Labaron Philon declares for NBA Draft

Labaron Philon appears to be moving on from Alabama basketball. The starting guard declared for the NBA Draft through an Instagram post on Monday.

“Ever since I was little in Mobile, my dream has always been to play in the NBA, and I am excited to pursue that goal by officially declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft,” Philon wrote in the post. “I cannot wait to start the next chapter of my life.”

While Philon did not bring up the possibility of returning to Alabama, he told ESPN that he is “all in on starting his pro career,” seemingly indicating he is not planning on maintaining his college eligibility.

During his lone season at Alabama, Philon started 29 games over 37 appearances, averaging 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals. He shot 45.2% from the floor and 31.5% from beyond the arc.

With Philon now likely gone from next year’s roster, Alabama lacks much depth at the point guard position. Starting guards Mark Sears and Chris Youngblood saw their eligibility run out following the season.

The Tide returns junior Aden Holloway and graduate Latrell Wrightsell Jr. Meanwhile, it added Miami transfer guard Jalil Bethea through the transfer portal. Still, head coach Nate Oats and his staff will likely be shopping for another guard in the transfer portal.

Alabama currently has 10 committed scholarship players for next year’s roster, three below the NCAA limit of 13 which could rise up to 15 by the start of the season. The basketball transfer portal will remain open until April 22. Alabama can still add players after that date provided they entered their name in the portal beforehand.