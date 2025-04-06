Alabama lands portal commitment from Miami (FL) guard Jalil Bethea

Alabama landed some guard help from the transfer portal Sunday. The Crimson Tide picked up a commitment from Miami (FL) guard Jalil Bethea, adding a third player from the portal to its 2025-26 roster.

Bethea picked Alabama over Kansas State, NC State and a return to Miami. Last season with the Hurricanes, he appeared in 31 games with 16 starts and averaged 7.1 points on splits of 36.8% from the field, 32.6% from 3 and 82% from the free throw line. He also grabbed 2.1 rebounds and dished out 1.2 assists per game.

Miami landed Bethea as a highly rated prospect in the Class of 2024. He was a five-star recruit, ranked as the No. 7 overall player and the No. 5 shooting guard. Though he didn’t have a high-volume scoring season, Bethea’s minutes increased as the last campaign continued. He also went through a coaching change midway through his first college season after Jim Larrañaga, who coached the Hurricanes for 13 seasons, retired on Dec. 26.