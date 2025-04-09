Three Predictions: Big Ten classes, Will Johnson, Mack Sutter

Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith has three predictions on top Big Ten classes, Will Johnson's draft stock and a Midwest tight end picking Alabama.
FOUR BIG TEN PROGRAMS FINISH WITH TOP-10 CLASSES
Every year there seems to be a mix of Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan in the top 15 of the recruiting rankings. Historically Ohio State is the clear leader of that group when it comes to recruiting rankings. Now that USC and Oregon have joined the league it gives the conference even more firepower. We know barring something very strange that Oregon will finish in the top 10.
But the biggest surprise of this cycle has been the resurrection of the USC brand on the recruiting trail. We’ll see if the team can hold on to the No. 1 spot in the rankings. That’d be huge for the Trojans. But I’ve got four Big Ten teams ending up in the top 10 of the rankings. I’ll even call my shot.
USC, Ohio State, Oregon and Michigan will be in the top 10 this cycle setting up continued dominance for the conference.
MICHIGAN CB WILL JOHNSON FALLS OUT OF THE TOP 15
This would have seemed crazy a year ago. Will Johnson was one of the best defensive players in the country during his career in Ann Arbor.
When he was on the field.
The nagging injuries last season and an extreme reluctance to run a 40-yard-dash could cause him to slip for NFL teams. He certainly has top-15 talent and could outplay his eventual draft position. But there are some red flags that will keep NFL teams from going all-in on Johnson.
MACK SUTTER EVENTUALLY PICKS ALABAMA
As we kick off the official visit season one of the big storylines will be the dominos falling with elite tight ends committing. It seems like a lot of them (especially in the Midwest) are considering the same handful of program. That has created a log jam.
One program that isn’t mentioned much for players at the position is Alabama. But is that because the Tide have locked in on their top target? Illinois four-star Mack Sutter is still considering Bama and also has official visits set to Illinois, Ohio State, Ole Miss and Penn State.
But the final official is going to Alabama where I think the Tide will land him. Sutter would be a terrific fit in coach Kalen DeBoer’s offense and loves the idea of playing in the SEC.