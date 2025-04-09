Three Predictions: Big Ten classes, Will Johnson, Mack Sutter

Ryan Day (Photo by © Doral Chenoweth/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith has three predictions on top Big Ten classes, Will Johnson's draft stock and a Midwest tight end picking Alabama.

FOUR BIG TEN PROGRAMS FINISH WITH TOP-10 CLASSES

Lincoln Riley (Photo by Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Images)

Every year there seems to be a mix of Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan in the top 15 of the recruiting rankings. Historically Ohio State is the clear leader of that group when it comes to recruiting rankings. Now that USC and Oregon have joined the league it gives the conference even more firepower. We know barring something very strange that Oregon will finish in the top 10. But the biggest surprise of this cycle has been the resurrection of the USC brand on the recruiting trail. We’ll see if the team can hold on to the No. 1 spot in the rankings. That’d be huge for the Trojans. But I’ve got four Big Ten teams ending up in the top 10 of the rankings. I’ll even call my shot. USC, Ohio State, Oregon and Michigan will be in the top 10 this cycle setting up continued dominance for the conference.

MICHIGAN CB WILL JOHNSON FALLS OUT OF THE TOP 15

Will Johnson (Photo by © Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

This would have seemed crazy a year ago. Will Johnson was one of the best defensive players in the country during his career in Ann Arbor. When he was on the field. The nagging injuries last season and an extreme reluctance to run a 40-yard-dash could cause him to slip for NFL teams. He certainly has top-15 talent and could outplay his eventual draft position. But there are some red flags that will keep NFL teams from going all-in on Johnson.

MACK SUTTER EVENTUALLY PICKS ALABAMA

Mack Sutter (Photo by Rivals.com)