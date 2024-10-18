The three-pointer: Takeaways from Alabama's exhibition win over Wake Forest

Photo | Alabama Athletics

Alabama basketball unofficially tipped off its season Friday. The Crimson Tide played its first of two exhibition games, defeating Wake Forest 98-77 inside Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham. After reaching its first Final Four in school history, the Crimson Tide will begin the 2024-25 season ranked No. 2 in the country with a loaded roster and lofty expectations following its run. The Crimson Tide didn’t look complacent in its first exhibition game, playing with good hustle and at the typical pace that Nate Oats-led teams have become known for. Alabama is still working out some kinks in the final weeks ahead of the season, but it certainly looked like a team worthy of its preseason ranking and showed some improvement in key areas that the Tide was lacking in last season. Here are three takeaways from Alabama’s exhibition win.

Tide showcases depth pieces

Alabama was without Grant Nelson, Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Aiden Sherrell and Chris Youngblood against the Demon Deacons. Nelson, Wrightsell and Sherrell were all held out for precautionary measures as they continue to deal with minor injuries, while Youngblood is expected to return in December. With a thinner group for its first exhibition game, Alabama’s depth pieces were given extended opportunities Saturday. Transfer guard Houston Mallette and sophomore forward Jarin Stevenson were both included in the starting lineup and made an impact. Mallette drilled three 3s and finished with nine points, five rebounds and two assists. Stevenson continues to look more and more comfortable on both ends ahead of his sophomore season and with 10 points, six rebounds, one assist, one block and a steal. Alabama freshman Derrion Reid also made the most of his 23 minutes on the court Friday. The freshman showed off his excellent feel around the rim and was confident driving the ball against Wake Forest's defense. Reid finished with seven points, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal and had the play of the game when he blocked Wake Forest guard Hunter Sallis and made an athletic play to save the ball from going out of bounds. The ball ended up in the hands of Sears who raced down the floor and threw a lob in transition to Clifford Omoruyi. “That’s how we want to play,” Oats said after the game. “That’s the stuff we were looking for is can we get some effort plays.” Alabama sophomore Mouhamed Dioubate played like he was back in Spokane, Washington in Alabama’s NCAA Tournament game against Grand Canyon. In that game, Dioubate saved the Crimson Tide’s tournament run with an impressive performance in the final five minutes. Dioubate once again stood out among the Crimson Tide’s reserves Friday. He was everywhere on both ends and finished with 10 points, five rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals. With Nelson not available, Dioutabe looked like a more than capable replacement, showing off his improved jumper making one of his two 3-point attempts to help the Tide set the tone on the glass.

Bama bodies the boards

Omoruyi was Alabama’s biggest pickup this offseason and the former Rutgers center wasted now time showing his impact in the paint Friday. Omoruyi was Alabama's co-leader with six rebounds and added seven points and a pair of blocks. Omoruyi helped Alabama set the tone on the glass, which was carried on by the big man’s teammates. Alabama took pride in rebounding the ball on both ends of the floor in its blowout win. The Tide won the rebounding battle 44-35 and snagged 14 offensive rebounds, which turned into 19 second-chance points. The Crimson Tide looked eager to rebound and was able to finish off several possessions by beating the Demon Deacons to long rebounds. That effort was especially helpful in the first half when the Tide initially struggled to shoot the ball. Stevenson matched Omouriy's output with six rebounds while Mallette and Reid each had five. Every Alabama player with at least one minute of action grabbed at least one rebound in the win. Alabama still has some kinks to work out offensively. Wake Forest was successful in slowing the Tide down early with a few stops and forced 12 Alabama turnovers. Instead of letting those turnovers continue to add up, however, Alabama leaned on its work on the glass to help spearhead a quick turnaround as the Tide got comfortable as a unit on the offensive end.

Guards galore