There’s still one more day until Nick Saban is peppered with questions about Alabama’s uncertainties behind center. The head coach is certain to be quizzed on the Crimson Tide’s quarterback battle when he steps behind the mic Wednesday during SEC Media Days in Nashville.

Those expecting Saban to provide much insight into the competition shouldn’t hold their breath. In fact, if history is any indication, the head coach likely won’t formally announce a winner this fall, forcing the public to wait until the season-opener on Sept. 2 to see who takes the first snap for Alabama.

So who will that be?

Monday, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy predicted that redshirt freshman Ty Simpson would win the starting job. SEC Network analyst and former Vanderbilt quarterback Jordan Rodgers said he expects the competition to come down to a battle between Simpson and Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner. Despite those projections, redshirt sophomore Jalen Milroe served as Alabama’s first-team quarterback during spring camp and is the likeliest option to open the fall as QB1.

Here’s a look at the pros and cons of each of Alabama’s main candidates for the starting job.