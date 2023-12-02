Alabama will be without starting running back Jase McClellan for SEC Championship clash against No. 1 Georgia.

McClellan was in street clothes on the sidelines when Alabama took the field just before kickoff. He was in uniform and went through kickoff return drills during warmups, did not take part in any drills with Alabama's running backs. Senior Roydell Williams was the first back in full-team drills.

McClellan injured his right foot during Alabama’s final drive of the Iron Bowl against Auburn. On Thursday, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said McClellan hadn’t been able to do much in practice and listed him as questionable.

With McClellan out, Alabama will lean on Williams, whose 497 rushing yards is second on the team behind McClellan. Williams had eight carries for 30 yards and a touchdown against Auburn last Saturday.

The Crimson Tide will likely also give more carries to quarterback Jalen Milroe. He rushed 18 times against Auburn and had a season-high 20 carries against LSU, finishing with over 100 yards on the ground in both games.