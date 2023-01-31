After putting together its worst performance in the Nate Oats era, Alabama responded emphatically, with the largest SEC win in program history as well as the largest win during Oats' tenure. The Crimson Tide's 101-44 win against Vanderbilt surpassed the previous high when it dominated Ole Miss 83-30 in 1947. Tuesday's blowout victory gives Alabama 19 wins on the season, matching the team's win total from last year. Here are three takeaways from Alabama's blowout win over Vanderbilt.



Alabama's dominant first half

The message was received loud and clear. After Oats called out Alabama for "losing its edge" in the 24-point loss to Oklahoma, the Crimson Tide found its rhythm early on Tuesday. Vanderbilt scored the first five points of the game, but Alabama answered immediately thanks to a 3-pointer by Mark Sears. Then the floodgates opened. Alabama went on an 18-0 run for the next 7:28 of the first half. During the run, the offense missed just five shots en route to shooting 58% from the field and 53% from behind the arc. The only hiccup to the run was Trey Thomas' 3-pointer from the corner with 9:30 remaining in the first half — but Alabama got right back to scoring — going on a 22-7 run before heading into the locker room. While the offense was impressive, Alabama's defense refused to be outshined as the Commodores shot just 15% from the field in the first half. The Crimson Tide also forced 10 turnovers which resulted in more offense as it tallied 18 points off of turnovers.

Miller dazzles in blowout win

When Alabama's offense gets going, No. 24 is driving the bus. Like the rest of his teammates, Brandon Miller came into Tuesday's conference game with something to prove after mustering 11 points on a 4 of 14 shooting night against Oklahoma. Miller exploded for 22 points on 8 of 15 shooting along with eight rebounds and three assists in the win. The win marks Miller's eighth game where he scored 20 points or more this season. Miller wasn't the lone scoring option which is another sign of an Alabama offense firing on all cylinders. The Crimson Tide got offensive production from Noah Gurley, Nimari Burnett and Charles Bediako who all scored 10 or more points in the win.

Sharing the rock