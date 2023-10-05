TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s last trip to College Station, Texas ended with the Crimson Tide retreating through a sea of Aggies fans following a last-second loss to Texas A&M in 2021. Last year, Alabama avoided a second straight upset defeat to Texas A&M by holding off the Aggies at the 2-yard line on the final play of the game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

This year’s matchup has all the makings of another classic as No. 11 Alabama (4-1, 2-0 in the SEC) heads to the Lone Star State as a narrow 1.5-point favorite over Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0).

Here are three things to watch, two questions and one prediction heading into Saturday’s game.