TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There are only notable games left on the schedule. No. 8 Alabama will be playing for hardware from here on out as it travels to Auburn for the Iron Bowl on Saturday before making way to Atlanta next week in search of an SEC title.

The Crimson Tide (10-1, 7-0) is looking for its fourth straight victory over the Tigers (6-5, 3-4), a feat it hasn’t accomplished since winning nine straight in the series from 1973-81. Alabama is currently a 14-point favorite, according to Caesars Sportsbook. However, crazy things tend to happen when the two teams meet inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Here are three things to watch, two questions and one prediction heading into Saturday’s game.