The Texas A&M System Board of Regents is scheduled to meet Thursday, and one of the items on its publicly posted agenda states, “Authorization to Proceed with Litigation Against Jeff Banks for Breach of Employment Contract.”

Alabama hired Banks in January from Texas A&M where he served in the same position. Banks' contract with Texas A&M was slated to run through March 2019 at $375,000 per year, according to The Eagle.

In May, Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne said Alabama was “still working” on Banks’ buyout with A&M. Banks’ contract states that since he took a job with an SEC school, his buyout is the remaining salary left on his contract.

Banks is scheduled to make $267,552 over his first year at Alabama. He will earn $550,000 from Jan. 11, 2019 until Feb. 28, 2021.