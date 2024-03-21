TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Terrion Arnold’s timing was impeccable. Just as Kool-Aid McKinstry fielded a question about what it is like competing against Arnold in this year’s draft class, his teammate came swooping in as if he was snatching an interception.

After hugging McKinstry, Arnold came up with his own version of the question.

“You know as being your teammate, me pushing you, you pushing me, and the media trying to take the narrative that we’re paired up against each other,” Arnold said. “But we’re really brothers. How you feel about that?”

McKinstry didn’t hesitate to share the love.

“You’re my brother, man,” he said to Arnold. “I love you to death like my mom had you. That’s a different type of love.”

Arnold and McKinstry might see it differently, but the pair of Alabama defenders find themselves in a competitive cornerback class that features a handful of other projected first-round selections.

Clemson’s Nate Wiggins recorded a 4.28 time in the 40-yard dash. Toledo’s Quinyon Marshall wasn't too far behind with a 4.33 time. Iowa’s Cooper DeJean was a consensus All-American last season, while Iowa State’s T.J. Tampa has the size and physicality NFL teams covet.

Chances are, there won’t be six cornerbacks selected in the first round of next month’s NFL draft. While those first-round slots are at a premium, don’t expect that to put a strain on Arnold and McKinstry’s relationship over the next few weeks.

Following Alabama’s Pro Day on Wednesday, the duo even served as spokesmen for one another.

“People should draft Kool-Aid number one,” Arnold said. “Most people don’t know this about him, but it’s kind of getting out: the guy’s a smart football player. He knows the game, and more importantly, he’s a better individual. Like, he wears the chains. We know him as “Flashy,” but one thing about him, the guy really works and loves the game.”

Shortly after that, McKinstry was asked why teams should select Arnold.

“Why not?” he responded. “He’s a great player. He comes to work every day. He’s different, bro.”

McKinstry then went on to praise Arnold for his growth in maturity, statign that his teammate came into college a little undisciplined but has since developed into a model player on and off the field.

That was put on display during the NFL Scouting Combine where the two were roomates earlier this month.

“Seeing him reading and taking notes and writing down his every day goals and writing down everything he needed to do and everything he needed to practice on,” McKinstry said. “Just watching him, not even saying nothing to him, just watching him and just seeing ‘damn this guy has really grown up, and he’s ready to be a player. And I’m just so proud just to see him come up as an athlete.”

Arnold earned All-American honors last season, leading Alabama with five interceptions and 12 pass breakups. The 6-foot, 196-pound defensive back also ran a respectable 4.5 time in the 40-yard dash at the combine.

McKinstry wasn’t targeted as much during last season but still recorded seven pass breakups while limiting opposing quarterbacks to a 73.1 NFL passer rating on balls thrown his way. The 5-foot-11.5, 199-pound cornerback reportedly clocked a 4.47 time in the 40 during Pro Day despite dealing with a Jones fracture in his right foot.

Alabama produced five first-round cornerbacks during the Nick Saban era but has never had two in the same year. That’s a piece of history, Arnold and McKinstry would love to be a part of next month.

“When we came in here, we took a pact to each other and said we were going to motivate each other to become better,” Arnold said. “Push each other to become better, and we did that. Like, he really held me to a high standard, held the team to a high standard.”