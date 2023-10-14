TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A sleepy start and a sloppy finish almost cost No. 11 Alabama its national title hopes Saturday. Fortunately for the Crimson Tide, it was able to do enough to stave off a late comeback by Arkansas, holding on for a 24-10 win inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama extended its winning streak to 17 games against the Razorbacks while also recording its 20th straight homecoming win dating back to 2002. The win also marked Nick Saban's 200th victory at Alabama.

Here are some takeaways from the game.