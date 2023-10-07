Alabama’s last two trips to Texas haven’t been for the faint of heart. The Crimson Tide barely made it out of Austin with a victory last year and wasn’t as lucky during a last-second loss in College Station two years ago. The forecast this week isn’t any easier as No. 11 Alabama (4-1, 2-0 in the SEC) is a narrow 2-point favorite for today’s game against Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0) at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Kyle Field. Here’s how TideIlustrated’s staff thinks today’s game plays out.

Alabama 27, Texas A&M 17

This should be an interesting game for Alabama and the offense. Texas A&M is a little less electric on offense with Max Johnson at the helm instead of the injured Conner Weigman and has been relying more on the ground game. Alabama has been solid in run defense and pass defense, which will likely be what swings this game. The Tide needs another strong outing from the improving defense. Jalen Milroe injury news swirled this week, but the offense has changed and they are grinding out the ball now so if it is Milroe or Ty Simpson, Bama will try to minimize turnovers and take a few shots downfield while holding onto the ball. The Arkansas game swung Texas A&M's run defense stats thanks to 7 sacks in that game. You can run the ball on them. I like Alabama, but this will be a lower-scoring game than people expect. — Kelly Quinlan, publisher

Alabama 33, Texas A&M 24

This will end up as the make-or-break game in Alabama’s season. A win would put the Crimson Tide alone at the top of the SEC West standings and could serve as the boost it needs heading into a slew of difficult matchups over the next few weeks. On the other hand, a loss would all but end Alabama’s national title hopes by the midway point of the regular season. While Alabama underwent some early growing pains, things seem to be moving in the right direction. Jalen Milroe and the offense have gained confidence over the last six quarters, and Alabama’s defense is clicking on all cylinders. The 12th Man will make life tough on the Crimson Tide. However, after managing the cowbells last week, I expect Alabama to brave through the noise and silence the Aggie faithful for good with a vital takeaway late in the fourth quarter. — Tony Tsoukalas, managing editor

Alabama 28, Texas A&M 17

Alabama seems to be headed in the direction most Crimson Tide fans wanted to see things go since the start of the season. The offense has picked thing up to support a defense that has been fairly stout thus far. Although, the game is on the road and in some aspects is considered a “rivalry” but at the end of the day, Alabama may have too much on both sides of the ball collectively. I expect it to be a tough, physical game. That said, the Crimson Tide come out on top. — Brandon Howard, recruiting writer

Alabama 27, Texas A&M 21

This might be one of Alabama’s toughest tests for the rest of the season, but I think the Crimson Tide can perform just well enough to leave College Station with a win. Coming off a very well-played game against Mississippi State last weekend, Alabama will likely keep some of its momentum going into this matchup against the Aggies. I think defensively, it’s a toss-up between who has the upper hand. Both defenses are very high-powered and will be able to limit each offense from scoring too much as well. However, due to Texas A&M’s backup quarterback situation, I believe that the Crimson Tide have an edge on offense that will allow them to barely squeak out a win on the road. — Dean Harrell, staff writer

Texas A&M 27, Alabama 24