Alabama’s first SEC road trip is a short one. The No. 12 Crimson Tide will make the 82-mile drive down Highway 82 to take on Mississippi State a 8 p.m. CT inside Davis Wade Stadium.

Tonight’s meeting will mark the 76th straight season Alabama (3-1, 1-0) and Mississippi State (2-2, 0-2) have squared off on the gridiron, a streak that will be snapped next year due to conference realignment. The Crimson Tide has won 15 straight games in the series and enters the matchup as a 14.5-point favorite over the Bulldogs.

Here’s how TideIlustrated’s staff thinks tonight's game plays out.

Alabama 37, Mississippi State 10

Nick Saban called Mississippi State Alabama’s toughest opponent since its Week 2 loss to Texas. While the cowbells inside Davis Wade Stadium could create a challenging environment for the Crimson Tide’s offense, I expect the Bulldogs secondary to be a hospitable host for Jalen Milroe and company.

In its two SEC games this season, Mississippi State allowed LSU’s Jayden Daniels and South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler to complete a combined 48 of 54 (88.9%) passes for 649 yards and five touchdowns without an interception. After completing 81 percent of his passes during Alabama’s win over Ole Miss last weekend, Milroe will be the next quarterback to torch the Bulldogs.

— Tony Tsoukalas, managing editor

Alabama 27, Mississippi State 10

Coming off a matchup with an explosive Ole Miss offense, the Alabama defense again rises to the occasion against an offense full of misfit puzzle pieces in Starkville.

A big play early leading to a turnover will quiet the cowbells, and Milroe’s continued growth as “the guy” offensively leads to a big win on the road.

— Russell Johnson, recruiting editor

Alabama 33, Mississippi State 20

Alabama’s offense is starting to trend upward despite only scoring 24 points at home last week. That said, Milroe stepping fully into the driver’s seat should give him some confidence.

The Bulldogs are capable of giving up points. With how much they throw the ball, it should also create opportunities for turnovers.

Overall, I'm expecting Alabama’s defense to continue to make strides and its offense to take that proverbial step forward.

Should be a good one.

— Brandon Howard, recruiting writer

Alabama 31, Mississippi State 10

I think this matchup will be similar to last season’s faceoff in Tuscaloosa. Will Rogers could give the Alabama defense some trouble here and there, but overall I think Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKintry will have a no fly zone in the secondary against the Bulldogs

As for Alabama’s offense, I think Jalen Milroe will be able to shine due to Mississippi State’s inability to contain a mobile quarterback. I think Milroe will practically have free rein in the backfield and he will take advantage of it every single time.

— Dean Harrell, staff writer

Alabama 38, Mississippi State 13

With a big win over Ole Miss last week, look for Jalen Milroe and the offense to keep steadily improving this week as well. I believe you see more of the offensive playbook open up and Miss St won’t be able to contain the athleticism Alabama has.

On defense, Alabama will have to find an alpha to replace Deontae Lawson in the middle. Look for them to rotate by committee early and see who has the most juice. Regardless, Miss St’s anemic offense will show to be no test for Alabama’s fast, athletic defense.

— Jordan Harper, head basketball analyst