SEC posts initial availability report for No. 11 Alabama at No. 15 LSU

Alabama will be missing two players for this week’s game at LSU. The SEC announced its initial availability report for the matchup Wednesday evening with wide receiver Cole Adams and safety Keon Sabb both listed as out for the Crimson Tide.
Earlier this week, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer announced that Adams will miss the remainder of the season with a lower-body injury. Sabb suffered a lower extremity injury against Tennessee on Oct. 19 and missed the Tide’s last game against Missouri. DeBoer said the starting safety is expected to be “down for a while.”
SEC policy requires teams to reveal the status of players who may not play for any reason, including, but not limited to, injury, illness, suspension, ineligibility, or personal matter. Any student-athlete who regularly participates in games (even on a limited basis) is subject to mandatory disclosure.
No. 11 Alabama (6-2, 3-2 in the SEC) will travel to No. 15 LSU (6-2, 3-1) for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday in Tiger Stadium. The game will be televised on ABC
