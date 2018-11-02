Trey Sanders, five-star running back from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, will play in his final high school game on Friday night in the state of Alabama. He is excited about his final game against Hoover High School.

"It's going to be a pretty good match-up," Sanders said. "I've been waiting on them since last year. This is my last high school game. It will probably be one of the best games I ever perform. I don't care what they have on defense. They just need to know I am coming."

Sanders considered a trip to Baton Rouge this weekend for the heavyweight battle between the Crimson Tide and Tigers.

"Honestly, I wish I could have made it down there," he said. "I just have a lot of stuff going on and won't be able to make it down there. It's definitely going to be a great game. Coach Saban and Coach O are going to go out there and doing their thing."

A prediction on the game?

"It's SEC football. I have Alabama and LSU fans following me. It's hard to make a prediction," he said. Alabama's offense is unstoppable. It's going to be pretty interesting to watch. I'm looking forward to watching my boy Grant Delpit against Tua."