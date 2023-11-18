Alabama coach Nick Saban gave an update on wide receiver Kobe Prentice, who was a surprise exclusion from a Crimson Tide team that chose to rest several players during its 66-10 win over Chattanooga on Saturday.

Prentice was in uniform for No. 8 Alabama, but was not wearing gloves and did not go through warmups. After the game Saban said Prentice strained his hamstring and could have played against the Mocs, but was kept on the sidelines as a precaution.

Prentice has 16 catches for 282 yards and two touchdowns so far this season. He had his most productive outing during Alabama’s win over Kentucky last Saturday. With Jermaine Burton and Ja’Corey Brooks out, Prentice stepped up and hauled in four catches for 74 yards and a touchdown against the Wildcats.

Burton was back for the Crimson Tide this week, while Brooks remained out with a shoulder injury. Alabama will look to get Prentice healthy before its Iron Bowl clash against Auburn.