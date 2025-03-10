Mark Sears, Labaron Philon earn All-SEC honors

Alabama guards Mark Sears and Labaron Philon both earned SEC honors. The SEC announced its postseason awards Monday, which are voted on by the league's coaches.

Sears was named All-SEC first team honors for a second-straight season. One year after helping Alabama reach its first Final Four in school history, the fifth-year guard has continued to be one of the most dominant players in the conference. Sears ranks second in the SEC in scoring, averaging 19.2 points per game and third in assists with five per game.

Sears is the fifth Alabama player in the last six seasons to be named first team All-SEC under coach Nate Oats. Sears has also been an All-SEC selection in all three of his seasons in Tuscaloosa and is the first Alabama player since Trevor Releford (2013-2014) to earn first team All-SEC honors twice in their career.

Philon earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman team. The four-star recruit has become an instrumental part of Alabama’s backcourt alongside Sears this season. Philon appeared in all 31 regular season games with 23 starts and averages 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Philon earned three freshman of the week honors this season and is the eighth Tide freshman to be named to the SEC All-Freshman Team under Oats.

Alabama (23-7, 13-5 SEC) finished third in the conference, earning a double bye in the SEC Tournament. The Tide will play its quarterfinal matchup at 8:30 p.m. CT Friday in Nashville, Tennessee.

The All-SEC first, second, and third team honorees, along with the All-Freshman team, All-Defensive team and the Player, Coach and Freshman, Newcomer, Defensive, Sixth-Man, and Scholar-Athlete of the Year were chosen by the league’s 16 coaches. Here's the full list of awards.

Coach of the Year: Bruce Pearl, Auburn

Player of the Year: Johni Broome, Auburn

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, South Carolina

Newcomer of the Year: Chaz Lanier, Tennessee

Freshman of the Year: Tre Johnson, Texas

Sixth-Man of the Year: Caleb Grill, Missouri

Defensive Player of the Year: Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

All-SEC First Team

Johni Broome, Auburn

Walter Clayton Jr., Florida

Mark Sears, Alabama

Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

All-SEC Second Team

Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State

Tre Johnson, Texas

Chaz Lanier, Tennessee

Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina

Otega Oweh, Kentucky

All-SEC Third Team

Chad Baker-Mazara, Auburn

Alex Condon, Florida

Jason Edwards, Vanderbilt

Mark Mitchell, Missouri

Sean Pedulla, Ole Miss

SEC All-Defensive Team

Denver Jones, Auburn

Jahmai Mashack, Tennessee

Cameron Matthews, Mississippi State

Anthony Robinson II, Missouri

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

SEC All-Freshman Team

Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma

Tre Johnson, Texas

Asa Newell, Georgia

Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn

Labaron Philon, Alabama