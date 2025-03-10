Mark Sears, Labaron Philon earn All-SEC honors

Alabama guards Mark Sears and Labaron Philon both earned SEC honors. The SEC announced its postseason awards Monday, which are voted on by the league's coaches.
Sears was named All-SEC first team honors for a second-straight season. One year after helping Alabama reach its first Final Four in school history, the fifth-year guard has continued to be one of the most dominant players in the conference. Sears ranks second in the SEC in scoring, averaging 19.2 points per game and third in assists with five per game.
Sears is the fifth Alabama player in the last six seasons to be named first team All-SEC under coach Nate Oats. Sears has also been an All-SEC selection in all three of his seasons in Tuscaloosa and is the first Alabama player since Trevor Releford (2013-2014) to earn first team All-SEC honors twice in their career.
Philon earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman team. The four-star recruit has become an instrumental part of Alabama’s backcourt alongside Sears this season. Philon appeared in all 31 regular season games with 23 starts and averages 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Philon earned three freshman of the week honors this season and is the eighth Tide freshman to be named to the SEC All-Freshman Team under Oats.
Alabama (23-7, 13-5 SEC) finished third in the conference, earning a double bye in the SEC Tournament. The Tide will play its quarterfinal matchup at 8:30 p.m. CT Friday in Nashville, Tennessee.
The All-SEC first, second, and third team honorees, along with the All-Freshman team, All-Defensive team and the Player, Coach and Freshman, Newcomer, Defensive, Sixth-Man, and Scholar-Athlete of the Year were chosen by the league’s 16 coaches. Here's the full list of awards.
Coach of the Year: Bruce Pearl, Auburn
Player of the Year: Johni Broome, Auburn
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, South Carolina
Newcomer of the Year: Chaz Lanier, Tennessee
Freshman of the Year: Tre Johnson, Texas
Sixth-Man of the Year: Caleb Grill, Missouri
Defensive Player of the Year: Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
All-SEC First Team
Johni Broome, Auburn
Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
Mark Sears, Alabama
Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
All-SEC Second Team
Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State
Tre Johnson, Texas
Chaz Lanier, Tennessee
Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
Otega Oweh, Kentucky
All-SEC Third Team
Chad Baker-Mazara, Auburn
Alex Condon, Florida
Jason Edwards, Vanderbilt
Mark Mitchell, Missouri
Sean Pedulla, Ole Miss
SEC All-Defensive Team
Denver Jones, Auburn
Jahmai Mashack, Tennessee
Cameron Matthews, Mississippi State
Anthony Robinson II, Missouri
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
SEC All-Freshman Team
Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma
Tre Johnson, Texas
Asa Newell, Georgia
Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn
Labaron Philon, Alabama