Tide Pod: Can Alabama get a 1-seed after upset win over Auburn?

Jack and Tony break down No. 7 Alabama’s 93-91 overtime win over No. 1 Auburn. The show starts with their opening reactions to a classic on The Plains and what Mark Sears and Nate Oats said about Sears’ game-winning buzzer beater. The show continues with a deep dive on the Tide’s massive victory, including a huge performance in the paint led by Grant Nelson, Clifford Omoruyi and Aiden Sherrell. Jack and Tony discuss if Alabama has a path to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament after the win and pick the entire SEC tournament bracket.

Watch above or listen here: https://open.spotify.com/episode/3w3PVqRlFhSqVPmfrDRYY1?si=-RpCvl4bT6K7WNnm4rue9g