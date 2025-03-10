Where does Alabama rank in the polls heading into the SEC Tournament?

Alabama basketball checked in at No. 5 in the Associated Press Poll on Monday. The Crimson Tide rose two spots after bouncing back from a loss to then-No. 5 Florida with an upset victory over No. 1 Auburn on Saturday.

The Tide (24-7, 13-5 SEC) remained at No. 8 in the US LBM Coaches poll, the same spot it was ranked last week. Alabama finished the regular season in third place in the SEC behind Auburn and Florida and earned a double-bye in the SEC Tournament, which begins Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee.

Auburn lost the No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll for the first time in eight weeks following back-to-back losses to Texas A&M and Alabama after the Tigers wrapped up the SEC regular season title. The Tigers were jumped by Duke, which finished ACC play with a 19-1 record.

Houston also leapfrogged Auburn and landed at No. 2 in the AP Poll this week. The Cougars wrapped up the Big 12 regular season title with a 19-1 mark. Auburn checked in at No. 3 with Florida one spot behind at No. 4. The Gators finished second in the SEC and won their final three regular season games. Alabama rounded out the top five.

After earning the double bye, Alabama is scheduled to play its first game of the SEC Tournament at 8:30 p.m. CT Friday inside Bridgestone Arena. The Tide will play the winner between No. 6 seed Kentucky and either No. 14 seed Oklahoma or No. 11 seed Georgia in its quarterfinal matchup.

Here are the full AP and coaches polls.