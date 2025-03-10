Seven under-the-radar Alabama players mentioned so far in spring camp

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A week into spring camp, Alabama’s upcoming roster has already been broken down from multiple angles.

The discussion over the Crimson Tide’s quarterback competition will continue to dominate the headlines over the coming weeks and months. Through three practices, we’ve also received plenty of updates on the Tide’s key returners and a few first impressions on the highly anticipated transfer and freshmen additions.

While those generate the most excitement, there were also several under-the-radar players brought up by coaches and teammates during last week’s three media sessions. Here’s a look at seven unheralded players who might be overlooked by the public at the moment.