Alabama coach Nick Saban provided an update on a few players who sustained injuries in the Crimson Tide's 42-28 win over LSU on Saturday.

Saban said he's awaiting further evaluation on Crimson Tide linebacker Deontae Lawson and defensive back Jaylen Key.

Lawson injured his ankle early in the fourth quarter when he was attempting to tackle LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. Lawson was taken back to the locker room after he was evaluated on the sideline and was in a boot as he left the field, according to Nick Kelly of the Tuscaloosa News.

Key hurt his left quad in the first quarter after defending a pass intended for Tigers wideout Malik Nabers. He was able to walk off under his own power after he was briefly attended to on the field by trainers.

Saban did not give an update on wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks, who left the game with an arm injury. He was in a sling on the sidelines according to 247Sports' Mike Rodak.