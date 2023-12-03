College football’s transfer market opens Monday as players will be able to officially enter the NCAA transfer portal. While Alabama is expected to see some transition this offseason, Nick Saban doesn’t expect it to be a distraction during his team’s run in the College Football Playoff.

Alabama received the fourth and final spot in this year’s playoff, earning a CFP semifinal matchup against No. 1 Michigan in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. While the Crimson Tide had to work around roster departures heading into last season’s Sugar Bowl matchup against Kansas State, Saban’s hoping to have better roster retention as with a national title on the line.

"I don't think players look at playing at a bowl game with the same significance they look at playing in the playoffs," Saban said during Sunday’s Rose Bowl teleconference. "So that in and of itself makes it a little bit different."

Still, Saban said he expects to have several meetings about upcoming decisions at the beginning of this week.

“I told our players today in a meeting, ‘Some of you have issues about transition in terms of your future,’” Saban said. “‘You don't have to do it in a vacuum. We're here to help you. Come talk to us about it.’"

That goes for draft decisions as well.

"We're hopeful all of our players will want to stay on our team and contribute to the preparation and success that we have in the opportunity we have playing the best team in the country.”