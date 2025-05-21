Nate Oats adds Chris Fleming to Alabama basketball coaching staff

Nate Oats has found his next assistant. Alabama’s NIL collective announced Wednesday that the men’s basketball team has hired former longtime NBA assistant Chris Flemming. The move fills the void left behind by Ryan Pannone, who departed this offseason to take the head coaching job at Arkansas State.

Fleming has spent the past decade in the NBA, most recently with the Portland Trailblazers. Before that, he served as an assistant for the Chicago Bulls (2019-24), Brooklyn Nets (2016-19) and Denver Nuggets (2015-16).

Fleming's coaching career began in Germany as an assistant for Quakenbrücker TSV from 1998-99. He was then promoted to head coach, serving in that role from 2000-08. Fleming capped off his time at Quakenbrücker TSV by winning the 2008 German Cup.

From there, he became the head coach of the Brose Baskets from 2008-14. During his time with Brose, he won four German League championships and three German Cup titles. He was named Bundesliga Coach of the Year in 2011.

Along with coaching professional teams in Germany, Fleming served as the head coach of Germany’s national team from 2014-18.

Fleming will complete Alabama’s coaching staff, joining Oats as well as assistants Preston Murphy and Brian Adams.