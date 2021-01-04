BamaInsider - Saban discusses Sarkisian's mindset heading into championship game

Alabama has dealt with its fair of distractions this season. Nick Saban doesn’t expect Steve Sarkisian to be one of them.

After being named the next head coach at Texas over the weekend, Sarkisian announced that he will be remaining with Alabama this week to continue his duties as offensive coordinator through the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Ohio State on Jan. 11.

“I made a commitment to Coach Saban and these players to see that through in the championship game,” Sarkisian said during his virtual introductory press conference, “and then directly after that, I’ll be in Austin and we will go to work.”

Keeping concentration on the task at hand can be difficult after taking a job elsewhere. The challenge was ultimately too much for former Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin when he left the team abruptly before the 2017 national championship game against Clemson after accepting the head coaching job at Florida Atlantic. Interestingly enough, it was Sarkisian who stepped in as an offensive coordinator for the Tide’s 35-31 defeat to the Tigers.

Former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley was also unsuccessful in helping the Tide to a title after accepting the Maryland head coaching job in December of 2018. Locksley stayed with Alabama through the duration of the season but ultimately saw his offense sputter in a 44-16 blowout loss to Clemson.

On the other hand, former defensive coordinators Kirby Smart and Jeremy Pruitt both helped Alabama to titles after accepting head coaching jobs elsewhere. Smart was in charge of Alabama’s defense during a 45-40 win in the 2016 national championship game before moving on to Georgia. Two years later, Pruitt stayed on to help the Tide beat Pruitt’s Georgia team 26-23 in the 2018 national championship game before leaving for Tennessee.

During his virtual news conference Monday, Saban stated that the concentration level comes down to the individual, using his own experience with transitioning from being the defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns to the head coach at Michigan State as an example.

“I think you just have to separate yourself and focus on — look, if it wasn't for the players, if it wasn't for the players at the Cleveland Browns being the best defense, I probably would have never got the Michigan State job,” Saban said. “So you kind of owe it to the players to give your best, to do your best to help them get prepared for the game so they can play well in the game. That's how I always felt. I think that's how Sark feels.”

According to Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith, Tide players had a meeting over the weekend where Saban broke the news of Sarkisian’s hiring.

“Everyone is happy for Coach Sark,” Smith said. “That's part of the business. But he's going to be here with us throughout this last game, and we're trying to finish things the right way.”

Sarkisian earned the Broyles Award this season in his second year as Alabama’s offensive coordinator. He is currently overseeing a Crimson Tide attack that averages 48.16 points and 535 yards per game and features two Heisman Trophy finalists in Smith and quarterback Mac Jones.

“Sark has done a marvelous job here,” Saban said. “He's very well organized. He works very well with all the people in the organization, players and coaches alike. He's a good play caller on game day. He does a really good job of preparing the players game-plan wise for each and every game, and he's just done a great job.

“He's been a real asset to our organization, and I think he'll be very successful as a head coach. And he's taken over a good program, so it's going to be challenging for anybody that plays them in the future.”

Alabama will face Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday (Jan.11) at 7 p.m. CT in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Crimson Tide is currently a 7.5 point favorite in the matchup.