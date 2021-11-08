Rivals100 TE travels to Tuscaloosa for first Alabama game

Walker Lyons, 2023 Rivals100 tight end from Folsom High School in California, made the journey to Tuscaloosa, Alabama this past weekend to attend the Tide's home game against the LSU Tigers. His father joined him along with teammate, Rico Flores, for an unforgettable weekend.

"The visit was amazing,” Lyons said. “Every coach to every staff member and assistant involved with football recruiting was super awesome and really made me feel welcomed and wanted.

"The city of Tuscaloosa gave me a good vibe overall and seemed like a good college town I could see myself living in. The energy itself pre-game was the craziest thing I have ever seen by far, and to hear 100,000 people screaming was something I’ll never forget."

Lyons also spent time with Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

"Meeting with Coach Saban before and after the game was also big because it showed me how much of a priority I was’”Lyons said. “"It was really surreal, talking to the goat of college football, it was a testament of hard work which was really cool for me to witness first-hand.

"It definitely made a big impact. He was explaining to me the culture and the expectations they have for their players as well as how much of a need the tight end position is for them right now."

Lyons earned an offer from Alabama in the spring and has remained in contact throughout the year. He was excited to travel to Tuscaloosa which was also the first time for visiting the South.

"I love the winning history of the program and how high the expectation as a student-athlete there really is,” he said. They’re going against the best every day which is awesome.

"Meeting with Coach Svoboda, talking ball and really feeling the energy In Tuscaloosa on game day as well as how much the people in the South love their football was the best part of my my visit."

The No. 3 tight end in the 2023 class has numerous offers including Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, BYU, Cal, Colorado, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, UCLA and USC.