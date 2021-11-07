Rivals100 WR Shazz Preston talks first Alabama game experience

Shazz Preston, Rivals100 wide receiver from St. James High School in Louisiana, is one of several top Pelican State recruits to visit Alabama for the Tide's 20-14 win against LSU. Preston visited Alabama twice during the summer.

"It was good," Preston said of the Saturday visit. "It was a great environment. It was great with it being my first time experiencing a game day at Alabama. We saw the Walk (of Champions) before the game. I chilled with some of the other recruits who were there like Quency (Wiggins), Eli Holstein and Kendrick (Law).

"I was down on the field before the game. I hollered at Jamo (Jameson Williams). I talked to Christian Harris and Slade (Bolden). I was just telling those guys to ball out and have a good game. They put on a good showing."

Preston was particularly impressed with Williams. The Tide’s leading receiver had 10 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown.

"I saw where the running game wasn't as successful last night, but saw how they were able to have success in the passing game. Jamo is a beast. I knew that after I visited during the summer. Coach Wiggins was always talking about how he was going to be that dude. Him and (John) Metchie."

The Louisiana product noticed the attention he received from Alabama during the visit. Preston was joined by his father, Shawn, during the weekend trip.

"I talked to Coach Saban, Coach Holmon Wiggins and I talked to Coach Pete (Golding)," he said. "I talked to them before and after. Coach Pete saw me during the Walk (of Champions) and before the game in the players’ lounge. He was just asking how Friday went and how I’m feeling.

“Coach Wiggins was pretty much saying the same thing. He was just checking up on me. Told me to stay healthy and keep having a positive mind-set. Coach Saban was explaining that the LSU game is never an easy game. He was saying how they had nothing to lose and would put on a show.

"The best part of the visit was going into the locker room before the game and interacting with the players. Just seeing them get their mind right and what they do before the game. It was cool seeing Coach Saban, Coach Pete (Golding) and Coach Wiggins."

Preston said the visit definitely helped Alabama's position in his recruitment. He continues to have the same top four of Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Texas. He does not have any other visits scheduled at this time. His focus is on the state playoffs for his high school team.

Alabama's development at the receiver position is a strong selling point, but the relationship Preston has formed with the Tide's receivers coach is also something that stands out.

"My relationship with Coach Wiggins is good," Preston said. "All of the offensive players have been telling me how he's 'that guy'. He seems to be a fun guy to be around. He is all about work and family. He cares about his players. Whenever I am around him we don't just talk about football, but also about life in general."