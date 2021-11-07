Four-star lineman recaps trip to Tuscaloosa

Payton Kirkland, Rivals100 offensive tackle from Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, visited Alabama for the first time on Saturday. Kirkland has more than 20 scholarship offers, but has not received one from Alabama at this time. He has received a lot of interest from the Crimson Tide and believes it will happen soon.

"It was amazing," Kirkland said. "The hospitality was great. They treated us very well along with meeting with Coach Saban before the game.

"Coach (Saban) spoke about accountability and stepping out of your comfort zone even if it means stepping on the upperclassmen’s toes to lead."

Kirkland enjoyed the Saturday night’s atmosphere in Tuscaloosa during the Tide's 20-14 win against LSU.

"The stadium and fans were amazing," he said. "Not once was there a dull moment. The atmosphere was electric. It was two great teams, and it could have gone either way. Both teams played well."

The 6-foot-7, 315-pound lineman traveled to Alabama with his trainer and 2023 Rivals100 defensive end, Derrick LeBlanc. He spoke with several coaches including Nick Saban, offensive line coach Doug Marrone and wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins during the visit.

"The best part of the visit was talking to the coaches after the game," Kirkland said. "I like how bought-in the players and coaches are as well as seeing how much the offensive line trusts their technique."