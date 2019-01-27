Jayson Jones, Rivals100 defensive tackle from Calera High School in Alabama, gave an early commitment to the University of Alabama. The No. 2 player for the state in the 2020 class returned to Tuscaloosa on Saturday for Junior Day.

"It was nice to meet all the new coaches and see some friends," Jones said. "I spent time with Coach Sunseri, Coach Higgins and also Coach Kool (Craig Kuligowski) as usual.

"They're all nice guys, very intelligent. I can't wait to see what they'll do with Bama."

Jones has been a regular in Tuscaloosa for several months from attending games, practices, various recruiting events and camps. He said there wasn't really anything that stood out about his return visit.

He mentioned the event featured a tour of the academic center and dorms. The recruits went to the stadium on Saturday afternoon and put on Alabama football jerseys.

There was at least one highlight of the visit, and it was spending time with other commitments in the 2020 class. He hung out with another defensive line commitment in, Jah-Marien Latham.

"He's a very tremendous, level-headed individual," Jones said of Latham. "They are all great guys."

Jones remains committed to Alabama. He plans on taking visits this spring including trips to Florida and Georgia.

"'I'm still committed to the University of Alabama, but I am still weighing my options."