Kalen DeBoer never considered replacing QB Jalen Milroe in ReliaQuest Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. — Despite Jalen Milroe’s three turnovers and inability to find open receivers, Kalen DeBoer never considered pulling his starting quarterback during No. 11 Alabama’s 19-13 defeat to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Milroe completed 16 of 32 passes for 192 yards and a touchdown with an interception. He also fumbled the ball twice, once on a bad snap and another time when he was stripped on one of the five sacks he took on the day.

When asked following the game, DeBoer said he never considered making a change at quarterback. The head coach highlighted Milroe’s running ability, pointing out the 41-yard run that helped Alabama drive 90 yards to set up a field goal in the final minute of the first half.

“I saw a fighter, the fight in his eyes,” DeBoer said of Milroe. “As long as I see that, i’m going to hang in there with the guys that this program means a lot to.”

Milroe’s three turnovers occurred over the span of four offensive snaps late in the first quarter during a period of heavy rain that soaked a slippy field inside Raymond James Stadium. When asked after the game, Milroe confirmed that the conditions forced him to change cleats after the first quarter. However, he noted that the surface of the field wasn’t an excuse for his mistakes on the day.

“External factors that pour into the game that we just have to limit,” Milroe said. “No matter what goes on during a game, we have to limit turnovers, despite everything. [The rain] was definitely something that was a bump along the road during the game and something we just had to regroup when we got to the sideline."

Milroe led Alabama to just 2 yards on its first six possessions as Michigan built up a 16-0 lead. The offense was able together a pair of long scoring drives late in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 16-10 heading into the half. However, Alabama was unable to maintain that momentum coming out of the break.

Milroe completed just 9 of 20 passes in the second half, leading the Tide to one field goal on five possessions. Alabama’s backup quarterback is redshirt sophomore Ty Simpson, who has appeared in six games, completing 14 of 25 passes (56%) for 167 yards this season.

Following the game, Milroe reflected on DeBoer’s confidence in him, stating its been an honor to play for him this season.

“He’s been great, uplifting,” Milroe said. “Constantly met with him throughout the season, just trying to build and get better every day. I love and appreciate him for all he’s done, how much he’s poured into me.”

Milroe entered the game rated as the No. 3 quarterback on ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper’s big board. While the redshirt junior has not yet declared his draft intentions, he is widely expected to leave for the NFL this offseason.