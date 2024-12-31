Jihaad Campbell exits ReliaQuest Bowl with upper extremity injury

Jihaad Campbell has been ruled out for the remainder of Alabama's ReliaQuest Bowl matchup against Michigan with an upper-extremity injury, a team spokesperson announced.

Campbell suffered the injury with 5:58 remaining in the third quarter. He stayed down and eventually made his way to the sideline with some assistance from the training staff. Campbell was later shown on the sideline without his shoulder pads on and a large bandage on his left shoulder.

Campbell leads Alabama with 117 tackles and had 11 against Michigan before leaving the game. The junior is projected to be a top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft but has not announced his draft decision.

Campbell is projected to be one of the top linebackers taken in the 2025 NFL Draft, as ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper has Campbell ranked No. 20 on his latest big board.



