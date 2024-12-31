Premium content
Published Dec 31, 2024
Alabama report card: How the Tide graded out in its ReliaQuest Bowl defeat
Tony Tsoukalas
TAMPA, Fla. — Alabama’s roller-coaster season included one final dip. The No. 11 Crimson Tide concluded its up-and-down year on Tuesday with a 19-13 loss to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl. With the defeat, Alabama finishes the year at 9-4 — its first single-digit win total since now-retired head coach Nick Saban’s first season in 2007.

In what will likely be starting quarterback Jalen Milroe’s last college game, Alabama mustered up just 260 yards of offense while turning the ball over three times. Michigan managed just 190 yards but took advantage of its takeaways on defense, turning them into 13 points.

Alabama now ends the year the same way it started it — with a loss to Michigan. The Wolverines defeated the Tide in last season’s Rose Bowl en route to winning the national championship. This year’s Michigan team finished with an 8-5 record.

Here’s a look at how Alabama graded out in all three aspects of its ReliaQuest Bowl defeat.

