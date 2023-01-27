JUSTICE HAYNES: FOUR-STAR RB

"There are a few running backs worthy of five-star consideration in this 2023 recruiting cycle, but none fits that mold more than Alabama signee Justice Haynes. The analyst team chose to go without a five-star back in this class, and although logic behind not having one at the position is valid due to positional NFL draft value, I see Haynes as being an exception to the rule. "Haynes' skill set is elite in nearly every category, and after evaluating him for a full week against the nation's best at the All-American Bowl, it became apparent that he is different than his peers. He has a future NFL frame, incredible balance, a special burst with speed to match and proved to be as good of a receiver as he is a runner. Haynes is a star in the making, and should he stay healthy I see him as a future first-rounder worthy of a fifth star." - Clint Cosgrove, national recruiting analyst ***** "Trying to predict what will happen in an NFL Draft three to four years away is a difficult task. One thing that has changed – making it a bit easier to predict – is draft stock on running backs has dropped, but the overlooked are still taken in the first round. The 2022 draft was a recent exception as former Iowa State standout Breece Hall was the first tailback taken off the board, going in the second round to the Jets. Najee Harris (Alabama), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (LSU), Josh Jacobs (Alabama) and Saquon Barkley (Penn State) each went in the first round, respectively, dating back to 2018. Haynes has the talent and offensive fit with Alabama to force teams to take him early instead of waiting. Haynes’ four-star ranking – slotted at No. 33 – is still fantastic, but if he goes in the first round when his time comes we may regret it." - Ryan Wright, national recruiting analyst

*****

OLAUS ALINEN: FOUR-STAR OL

"There are 37 offensive linemen in the Rivals250, which is a lot for any given year, but I don't know if we should have left out Olaus Alinen. It took the native of Finland a little while to get used to the speed and strength of the elite defensive linemen he faced in Orlando at the Under Armour Next All-America Game, but he showed steady progress during the week of practice and played well in the game. "Alinen has the size, raw strength and agility to compete at the highest level, but how he was able to adapt fairly quickly to the increased level of competition gives me confidence in his chances of success in college." - Adam Friedman, national recruiting analyst

*****

JAQUAVIOUS RUSSAW: FOUR-STAR

"There have been a lot of instances in which someone just outside the five-star arena has emerged as a first-round NFL Draft pick, and while we looked sort of correct on his ranking we just missed it by a little bit. That’s why I always want to review players in that 33 to 50 range to make sure we feel relatively comfortable about where those players are positioned, but inevitably there will be some minor misses on guys who should have been five-stars. "My pick this year is Jaquavious Russaw, who unfortunately didn’t show up to the Under Armour Game but has such excellent senior film I still think we should have considered him more for five-star status. The Alabama signee is someone who flies all over the field, is perfectly comfortable playing off the edge or standing up in space and then running everywhere to get the ball carrier on the ground. Three or four years from now, I can see Russaw as a first-rounder." - Adam Gorney, national recruiting director

*****

RUEBEN OWENS II: FOUR-STAR RB