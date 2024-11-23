Tide held without a TD for the first time since 2011 in the OU loss

NORMAN, OK- Alabama football has played in many close games over the last 13 years, but they were nearly shutout in a 24-3 loss at Oklahoma as the Tide’s offense was.

There were chances two good chances for the Tide to score a touchdown but the offense couldn't get over the hump. A controversial and incorrect call took a Ryan Williams touchdown off the scoreboard in the third quarter.

Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe a contender for the Heisman Trophy, threw three interceptions including a pick-six and another interception that set up a short touchdown at the Bama 14. He was sacked once and ran for 7 net yards on 15 carries in the game.

He said the pass to Williams that was overturned was a big blow to the offense in a comeback bid in the third quarter.

"I didn't get an official explanation on that call, but we shouldn't put ourselves in a position to allow an official to make a call. We have to take full ownership to start faster and maximize the game," Milroe said. "It is all about controlling the controllables."

A first-quarter field goal from Graham Nicholson to open the game was the only successful scoring opportunity for the Tide. Nicholson's field goal came after a drive stalled out at the Oklahoma four-yard line.

The last time Alabama did not score a touchdown was the Game of the Century a 9-6 loss to LSU in 2011 in Bryant-Denny Stadium. This was a far cry from that game.

First-year Tide coach Kalen DeBoer said that it was a tough night for his offense and Milroe but he still has faith in his signal caller.

"I thought he kept battling. I looked in his eyes and I think he's come a long way all season long and just the way he wants to go out there and keep leading the team and the guys kept fighting for him," he said.

Bama ran for only 94 yards on 30 rushes in the loss while the defense gave up 267 yards and two rushing touchdowns. It was the second time this season the Tide failed to eclipse 100 yards rushing, the other was also a loss, to Tennessee in Knoxville last month. Oklahoma entered the game 19th in the country in run defense.

"I have a lot of confidence in what we can do running the ball, but I also think you have to credit who they are and what they do. We knew it would be a physical game and there are some times we have to stay on blocks and maintain blocks," DeBoer said. "The penalties got us behind in the second half and it became a pass-happy game where you have to play catch up to try to have a chance to win."

The Tide will aim to right the ship against Auburn in the Iron Bowl next Saturday in the regular season finale.