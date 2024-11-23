Alabama leaders preach '1-0' mindset after season-crushing loss at Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — Jalen Milroe mentioned the importance of going “1-0” four times over a brief three-minute interview with reporters following No. 7 Alabama’s 24-3 loss at Oklahoma on Saturday night. The redshirt junior also harped on controllables and uncontrollables while spouting out a stream of clichés to an outcome that was disappointing beyond words.

It didn’t really matter what Milroe said to the media anyway. His message to his fellow teammates will be far more important.

Following Saturday’s loss, Alabama (8-3, 4-3 in the SEC) finds itself in an unusual position. Had the Crimson Tide won its final two regular-season games, it would have advanced to the SEC Championship Game and likely punched its ticket to the College Football Playoff. Instead, Alabama will only have pride to play for this offseason.

While this isn’t the situation the Tide expected to be in, Milroe is looking to make sure any of his Alabama teammates aren’t planning on packing it in moving forward.

“I don’t take it lightly at all wearing the C on my chest, being a leader on the football team and being a veteran guy who’s been here for a while,” Milroe said. “So it’s all about just stepping up as a leader and just acknowledging what we have in front of us.”

Two years ago, Alabama’s playoff hopes were dashed after it picked up its second loss of the season at LSU. Led by team captains Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr., the Tide finished its season by rattling off four straight wins, including a victory over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl that didn’t see major opt-outs from Tide players.

Following Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma, Milroe said he’s looking to follow Young and Anderson’s footsteps by pulling the roster together for the remainder of the year.

“It’s all about finish,” Milroe said. “It’s so much left for the football season. We have to get everyone together to have a like-mindedness and just keep on competing. And every opportunity we have, we’ve just got to seize it.”

Milroe won’t be the only major voice in Alabama’s locker room. Fellow team captain Tyler Booker also spoke about rallying the team and creating a positive mindset moving forward.

“So what, now what,” Booker said when asked what his message was to the locker room after the game. “We can’t do anything about what just happened. What we can do is make sure we prepare our tails off and avoid this feeling.”

The transfer portal window is set to open on Dec. 9 and will run through Dec. 28. While roster movement is expected across college football, Booker said he doesn’t expect too many Alabama players to leave before the end of the season.

“Nobody’s jumping ship,” Booker said. “Everybody who’s hear wants to be here. Just the love that we all have for one another, that’s what’s going to keep us together. And we’re going to continue to stay together. And we’re going to continue to improve for however many games we have left. And we’re not worried about anything past next week. We’re just worried about going 1-0.”

The message preached publicly by the Tide’s leader is clear. Time will tell if the one behind the scenes holds any weight.

Alabama will conclude the regular season by hosting Auburn next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide is riding a four-game winning streak in the Iron Bowl.

However, next week is all about going … well, you know the rest.