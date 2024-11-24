Tony's takes: How a three-loss Alabama might still limp into the playoff

I told myself I wasn’t going to write this. I told other people last night I wouldn’t write this. I’m a worse person for writing this. And frankly, you’re probably a worse person for reading it.





Sometimes it’s best to put the dying pet out of its misery. Like a 12-year-old retriever, Alabama has its good days. Jalen Milroe was moving well when he helped the Crimson Tide fetch what seemed like a signature win at LSU earlier this month. The Tide’s defense even cut down on its accidents and stopped wetting itself on third downs for a few games. But after watching Alabama whimper against another team with a strong pass rush and a capable ground game on Saturday night, it seems cruel to imagine the Tide having to suffer the same fate again in the College Football Playoff.





Still, here we are.





A suffering Alabama flashed its puppy eyes, and this wild new world of college football’s expanded playoff might provide the medicine to keep the Tide kicking a few more weeks.





So here it is, Alabama fans, the column you didn’t ask for, don’t need and probably should ignore. Today we’re taking a look at how the Tide could somehow limp into the playoff with three losses. With that, pour yourself a big glass of hope, and perhaps something a bit stronger, and let’s dive in.



