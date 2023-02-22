A week after Alabama officially announced the hiring of Austin Armstrong, the first-year inside linebackers coach could already be on the move. According to reports, Armstrong is set to become the next defensive coordinator at Florida where he will take over for Patrick Toney, who is in negotiations with the Arizona Cardinals.

Armstrong, 29, joined Alabama this offseason after spending the last two seasons at Southern Miss where he was the youngest defensive coordinator at the FBS level.

"Growing up in West Alabama the opportunity to coach at The University of Alabama is a dream come true," Armstrong said. "I have admired what Coach Saban has built in Tuscaloosa and the long history of tradition and success this program has enjoyed. I am excited to get to work as we continue the legacy of success that is synonymous with Alabama football."

Last season, the Golden Eagles ranked third nationally in tackles for loss per game (8.3), fifth in sacks (3.38) and seventh in interceptions (17). During Armstorng’s first season at Southern Miss, his unit ranked No. 42 nationally in total defense (385.5), improving 18 spots from the season before. His defense also ranked in the top 10 in the country in first downs allowed (No. 2), fumbles recovered (No. 4), red zone defense (No. 6) and defensive touchdowns (No. 7) while also finishing No. 15 in turnovers gained and No. 24 in passing yards allowed.

Before joining Southern Miss, Armstrong coached inside linebackers at Louisiana in 2020 and was a defensive quality control coach at Georgia in 2019. From 2017-18 he served as a graduate assistant at Louisiana-Lafayette.

Armstrong graduated from Huntingdon College in Montgomery in 2014 after playing linebacker for the Hawks. He began his coaching career as a defensive line coach at West Georgia in 2016.