As expected, another member of Alabama’s coaching staff is leaving for the NFL. According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, newly hired Crimson Tide offensive line coach Scott Huff has finalized a deal to join the Seattle Seahawks in the same role. Huff follows offensive Ryan Grubb who Alabama to take the same role with the Seahawks.

Huff originally followed Kalen DeBoer to Alabama after spending the past two seasons under him at Washington. Huff had been coaching the offensive line at Washington since 2017. His unit last season earned the Joe Moore Award given to the nation’s top offensive line. The Huskies allowed 12 sacks over 15 games which was the sixth-fewest in the nation. The Huskies ranked 12th nationally, averaging 462.1 yards per game and were 13th nationally in scoring, averaging 36.0 points per game.

Huff and Grubb were two of the four Washington assistants who followed DeBoer to Alabama. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard and tight ends coach Nick Sheridan, who both came over from DeBoers staff at Washington, are likely to stay at Alabama as co-offensive coordinators. One possibility would be for Sheridan to serve as the Crimson Tide's play-caller will switching over to coaching quarterbacks. Sheridan replaced DeBoer as Indiana's offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach from 2020-21.