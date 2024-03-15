Alabama coach Nate Oats is set become one of the highest-paid coaches in the NCAA after agreeing to a contract extension Friday. The Crimson Tide coach’s new deal is set to be approved by the Alabama Board of Trustees on Monday.

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, Oats and Alabama agreed to a long-term contract extension. The deal will make Oats one of the five highest-paid coaches in the country.

“Nate Oats has singed a new contract that will go before the Board of trustees for approval next week,” Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne said in a statement on social media. “We are excited about the success of our men’s basketball program an Nate’s continued commitment to the University. We look forward to him leading our men’s basketball program for many years to come.”

Last February, Oats extended his current deal two more seasons to a total of six years through March, 2029. The base fee of that contract began at $4.1 million, rising by $200 thousand every season after the 2024 campaign. Oats’ current buyout is $12 million and was expected to drop to $10 million after the 2024/25 season and $7 million after the 2025/26 season. Oats’ new deal at Alabama is expected to include a hefty buyout.

In five seasons with Alabama, Oats has led the Crimson Tide to a pair of SEC regular season and conference tournament titles.