Recruiting Rumor Mill: Latest chatter as season nears its mid-point

Another major week of recruiting news and rumors is upon us which means a second Recruiting Rumor Mill is needed. Here’s the latest on what Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney is hearing.

Ashley has never been to a game as loud as Texas A&M’s win over Missouri and it definitely left a major impression on him especially as he talked with the coaches about how he could fit in he defense as well. The Aggies are definitely a team to watch but many are still involved with the 2026 four-star safety from Brandon, Miss., with Tennessee, Missouri, Florida, Florida State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Louisville still high on the list.

The three-star Maryland offensive line commit had a “fun time” at the Florida game over the weekend in its win over UCF but the word is that Beymer remains “1,000 percent” committed to the Terrapins. The Lakeland, Fla., standout could see his recruitment take a different turn though since Michigan and Ohio State have started to reach out more to his coach in recent weeks.

The 2026 four-star linebacker from Oxford, Ala., committed to South Carolina in August but he was at Florida over the weekend and had a great time there. Britt loved the atmosphere inside The Swamp and the coaching staff told him he was welcome back any time. More than anything, Britt loved the fan base in Gainesville although the word is he’s “locked in” with the Gamecocks for now.

Collier committed to Cincinnati in late September but he was at Georgia Tech over the weekend and had some great talks with position coach Bill Stewart during the visit. The three-star linebacker from Jonesboro, Ga., also loved the team energy and the stadium atmosphere but he wasn’t surprised because “We’re in ATL so I was kind of expecting that.” A flip might not be imminent but the word is Collier is keeping his recruitment open.

Georgia is one of Gregory’s top five programs and his visit over the weekend for the Auburn game only reinforced his interest in the Bulldogs. The high four-star receiver from Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County loved how the Georgia offense spread the ball around and he was asked during his visit why he’s waiting and that he should just commit at this point. Texas A&M, Ohio State, Oregon and Tennessee could be some others to watch in his recruitment but Georgia is definitely a main player.

The four-star defensive end from Rolesville, N.C., committed to North Carolina in early September but Ohio State offered since then and now so has Georgia as Griffin-Haynes has a ton to consider now. Griffin-Haynes was in Athens over the weekend and “everything” stood out to him especially as he bonded with the coaching staff. The word now is that Georgia is now definitely a top consideration as the Bulldogs work on flipping him.

There have been a lot of programs involved with Guthrie including Kentucky and many others but Ohio State offered recently and the 2026 four-star offensive tackle from Washington Court House (Ohio) Miami Trace was in Columbus over the weekend. A lot of questions got answered for Guthrie over the weekend as the Buckeyes made it clear they’re “all in on me” and that they’re going to show that moving forward. If Ohio State follows through, it could be tough to beat.

A visit to Texas A&M over the weekend definitely went well considering the Aggies’ convincing win over Missouri and Haastrup loved how the coaches preached about how they could develop him. But it still feels like LSU has an edge in the recruitment of the four-star defensive end from Houston (Texas) Mayde Creek after he experienced “amazing hospitality” recently in Baton Rouge, he watched the LSU defensive ends closely and had a “real genuine” talk with coach Brian Kelly.

After a recent visit to Alabama, the word was the Crimson Tide once again took the lead in Helton’s recruitment after a previous pledge there. But following his trip to Georgia over the weekend, the 2026 center from Carrollton, Ga., loved the environment and especially being around coach Kirby Smart and now the word is that Alabama and Georgia are “pretty much equal” in his recruitment.

The Norwalk (Calif.) Cerritos CC four-star defensive end committed to Mississippi State in June but other big powers are coming after Henry so it’s definitely something to watch. Alabama is making a major move for Henry as general manager Courtney Morgan was recently in Southern California to stop by and see Henry as the Crimson Tide, Miami and Oregon State are working on him. The four-star is expected in Tuscaloosa this weekend.

Fresh off his decommitment to Florida State, the five-star defensive end who’s also looking at UCF, Texas and others was back in Tallahassee over the weekend and had another great experience there. Despite another loss, the Cocoa, Fla., standout loved how the team fought until the end and he liked watching the defensive line pressure the quarterback. There are no plays yet to return to FSU for another game but the coaching staff made it clear they would love to have him back on campus.

The message from Georgia coach Kirby Smart during Ingram’s visit over the weekend was that Smart loved how Ingram didn’t load up with offers early but kept working and grinding and now he’s gotten himself into this position as the Bulldogs look to land his commitment. Georgia is battling Alabama for the four-star defensive tackle from Covington (Ga.) Newton with Kentucky and Vanderbilt also in the picture.

A few weeks ago, Jones’ recruitment definitely looked like a battle between only Alabama and Auburn and that could end up still being the case but more schools are getting him on campus to give him something to consider. The five-star edge rusher from Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s was at Florida over the weekend and he loved how the defensive line played in the Gators’ win over UCF. Visits to Miami, Texas and Texas A&M are coming up to close out the season and the five-star will be back at LSU this weekend as well.

It was a great weekend for Kennedy to visit Arkansas as the Razorbacks upset Tennessee and the high three-star defensive end from Maumelle, Ark., got to storm the field and experience everything in Fayetteville that night. There is some chatter that Kennedy could be looking to leave the state for his college ball but Arkansas is definitely impressing him as well. Missouri, Georgia, Texas, Miami, Tennessee, USC, Michigan and Texas A&M are the others to watch but it’s still early.

Langi couldn’t make it to the Washington game as expected on Saturday because of a minor injury he sustained Friday but he loved how the Huskies performed against Michigan and even talked with position coach Brennan Carroll after Washington’s win. He is planning to reschedule a trip there later this month or in November as the Huskies, Arizona, Penn State, Auburn and USC have been the most involved with the three-star offensive lineman from San Francisco (Calif.) Riordan.

Washington is going to be a key player in Lugolobi’s recruitment and he said this game was “special” since it was payback for the Huskies who lost to the Wolverines in the national championship game last season. The Huskies remain a serious contender for the 2026 high three-star linebacker from Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic as Tennessee would be the other main player along with Arizona State in his recruitment.

Nebraska remains a major front-runner for the 2026 four-star safety from West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley but a recent visit to Minnesota definitely impressed him as the Golden Gophers upset USC in front of a raucous crowd. Michigan and Iowa State are the two other programs to watch in McGregory’s recruitment as he is looking forward to visits to Illinois and Kansas State this month.

Georgia remains a main contender in Mosley’s recruitment as the 2026 high three-star as talked with the coaches about whether they want him to play receiver or safety. That’s definitely one to watch as Alabama, Clemson, USC and Texas A&M are the others to watch for the Carrollton, Ga., standout.

Oregon has been a mainstay in Mulitalo’s recruitment as the Ducks remain a top contender along with Washington where he visited this past weekend. The Highland (Utah) Lone Peak four-star defensive end in the 2026 class loved the crowd and how the Huskies kept their composure in that win over Michigan as BYU, USC, Texas Tech and Arizona are the others involved.

Iowa and Nebraska could end up battling it out for the 2026 four-star offensive lineman from Brandon (S.D.) Valley but Parliament had an awesome time at Minnesota over the weekend and it’s given him something else to consider. Position coach Brian Callahan compared Parliament to second-round NFL Draft pick John Michael Schmitz and that was definitely a big deal plus Parliament loved the game-day environment as Minnesota upset USC.

As a tight end, it was crucial for Premer to see Iowa State using a low of two and three tight end sets in its win against Baylor as the Bears had a lot of trouble stopping the Cyclones’ offense. That was phenomenal for the 2026 high three-star tight end from Great Bend, Kan., to see as Iowa State is definitely one of the front-runners with Kansas State, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Kansas so far.

Clemson, Missouri, Michigan State, Alabama and others are still battling it out for the 2026 four-star offensive lineman from Avon Lake, Ohio but it sure feels like it’s going to be really tough to beat Ohio State for him. Riley had another “great time” in Columbus over the weekend and had nothing but positive things to say about the visit as the coaching staff has made him a priority and made it clear they want him in the 2026 class.