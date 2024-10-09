Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup against South Carolina

South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer and players ready to run on the field before playing Louisiana State University, during pregame at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, September 14, 2024. | © Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tide Illustrated staff writer Henry Sklar spoke with Gamecock Scoop publisher Alan Cole to get insight into this week's matchup between No. 4 Alabama and South Florida.

South Carolina has had an interesting year, with a big win over Kentucky, a close loss to LSU and a blowout loss to Ole Miss. Through four games, do you have a read on this team and an outlook for the rest of the season?

There have definitely been some positives for this team, but the negatives have been simply debilitating. Most notably the offensive line, which leads the country in sacks and tackles for loss allowed this year. The defense is strong and is capable of keeping this team in almost every game it plays as long as the offense is not putting it in difficult situations, but that has been easier said than done this year. Overall, I think this team is capable of making a bowl game if it can find some more consistency on offense, but the schedule will not do any favors.

Shane Beamer has been with the Gamecocks since 2021, and 2023 was the first season under Beamer that South Carolina didn't make a bowl game. How secure is Beamer's job heading into the bulk of SEC play, and what does he need to accomplish this season to cool down his seat?

I think it is fine this year unless the second half of the season completely bottoms out into three or four wins, but anything less than making a bowl game would put him on the hot seat going into next year. Missing a bowl game two years in a row after reaching one his first two years would be a significant red flag, especially with so many defensive players set to leave the program after last year and a major overhaul needed there for next year. They need at least six wins for him to be comfortable, but he probably is at least safe through 2024 unless this season is a total catastrophe.

Lanorris Sellers and Robby Ashford have seen time in the game this season; Shane Beamer mentioned he wants both to play, but who gives the gamecocks the best chance to provide Alabama with an upset?

This is still LaNorris Sellers' job, barring injury. Ashford played the second half against LSU and the entire Akron game after Sellers went down injured, but Sellers has been the quarterback the entire year when he has been healthy. Ashford will probably have a few packages, especially considering Alabama's struggles with mobile quarterbacks, but Sellers will get the bulk of the snaps.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe looks much improved this year through the air and has found a deadly connection with freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams. Who in South Carolina’s front seven can potentially cause problems for Milroe, and who in South Carolina’s secondary can contain Williams?

The front seven has been the strength of this team, particularly at defensive end. Five-star true freshman Dylan Stewart has hit the ground running, and Georgia Tech transfer Kyle Kennard has made the step up to SEC play very well. Defensive tackle TJ Sanders is also considered an NFL prospect for next April's draft and has gotten some consistent pressure up the middle. As for the secondary, there is an injury question about top corner O'Donnell Fortune. He went down against Ole Miss and did not return, but we won't know what his status is until the availability report comes out. If he is healthy, he will probably have the Williams match-up, but if not, it will probably go to sophomore corner Judge Collier.

Alabama‘s defense was punished last week by Vanderbilt, who, even though they weren’t highly efficient on the ground, stuck with the run game and ran it down Alabama‘s throat using the triple option. Does South Carolina have the personnel to replicate a similar game plan, and what could their offensive approach to this game be like