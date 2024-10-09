Kalen DeBoer provides injury updates on three Alabama players

Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer provided an update on Pierre's status during the weekly SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday. DeBoer said Pierre will not suit up against the Gamecocks and that Alabama will continue to evaluate his status after the game. On Tuesday, Pierre posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed on his Instagram story.

Alabama will be without redshirt freshman linebacker Yhonzae Pierre for its matchup against South Carolina on Saturday. Pierre suffered an apparent injury in the Crimson Tide's loss to Vanderbilt last week.

Pierre has appeared in all five games for Alabama this season and has four total tackles and a pair of pass breakups. Pierre was a former five-star recruit in the Class of 2023 and was rated as the No. 3 player in Alabama coming out of Eufaula High School.

DeBoer also provided an update on Alabama wide receivers Kendrick Law and Kobe Prentice. Law entered into concussion protocol after Alabama's game against Georgia and missed the Tide's clash against Vanderbilt. Prentice did not return to the game after taking a big hit against the Commodores. DeBoer said both players are not full-go yet but have been going through workouts this week and are making progress toward being available against South Carolina.

Alabama kicks off against South Carolina at 11:15 a.m. CT Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be televised on SEC Network.