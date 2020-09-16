Recruiting Rewind: 2017 class special even by Alabama's standards
In 2017, Alabama signed the nation’s top class, headlined by future stars Najee Harris and Dylan Moses.
The Crimson Tide even found its quarterback of the future, Mac Jones. Some guy named Tua Tuagovailoa signed on that year as well.
Nine of Alabama’s expected starters in 2020 were members of that class.
- QB Mac Jones
- RB Najee Harris
- WR DeVonta Smith
- LT Alex Leatherwood
- DE LaBryan Ray
- ILB Dylan Moses
- OLB Chris Allen
- DB Daniel Wright
- LS Thomas Fletcher
Just in case that sounds like a common occurrence for the Crimson Tide, it’s not.
Seven members of the 2016 class occupied starting roles last season. Alabama’s classes from 2012-2016 produced 31 players that held starting positions in their fourth season with the program.
That’s an average of 6.2 guys starting in what is typically their senior season.
Now it’s true that you can’t start your fourth year if you’re already off in the NFL, but the 2017 class already has more first-round draft picks than any of those other classes.
|Class
|Total first rounders
|Left after junior season
|Left after senior season
|
2017
|
4*
|
Tua Tagovailoa,
Jedrick Wills Jr.,
|
TBD*
|
2016
|
3
|
Quinnen Williams, Jonah Williams,
|
---
|
2015
|
3
|
Calvin Ridley,
|
---
|
2014
|
2
|
Marlon Humphrey
|
Rashaan Evans
|
2013
|
3
|
---
|
Jonathan Allen,
|
2012
|
1
|
Amari Cooper
|
---
Imagine how lopsided that chart will be when Moses, receiver DeVonta Smith and possibly even left tackle Alex Leatherwood go in the first round in 2021.
So this group is already indisputably special, but how did the Crimson Tide land these guys in the first place and what can we expect from them before they leave Tuscaloosa?
