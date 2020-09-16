In 2017, Alabama signed the nation’s top class, headlined by future stars Najee Harris and Dylan Moses. The Crimson Tide even found its quarterback of the future, Mac Jones. Some guy named Tua Tuagovailoa signed on that year as well. Nine of Alabama’s expected starters in 2020 were members of that class. - QB Mac Jones

- RB Najee Harris

- WR DeVonta Smith

- LT Alex Leatherwood

- DE LaBryan Ray

- ILB Dylan Moses

- OLB Chris Allen

- DB Daniel Wright

- LS Thomas Fletcher Just in case that sounds like a common occurrence for the Crimson Tide, it’s not.

Seven members of the 2016 class occupied starting roles last season. Alabama’s classes from 2012-2016 produced 31 players that held starting positions in their fourth season with the program. That’s an average of 6.2 guys starting in what is typically their senior season. Now it’s true that you can’t start your fourth year if you’re already off in the NFL, but the 2017 class already has more first-round draft picks than any of those other classes.

Crimson Tide first-round picks from 2012-17 recruiting classes Class Total first rounders Left after junior season Left after senior season 2017 4* Tua Tagovailoa, Jedrick Wills Jr.,

Henry Ruggs III,

Jerry Jeudy TBD* 2016 3 Quinnen Williams, Jonah Williams,

Daron Payne --- 2015 3 Calvin Ridley,

Minkah Fitzpatrick,

Daron Payne --- 2014 2 Marlon Humphrey Rashaan Evans 2013 3 --- Jonathan Allen,

O.J. Howard,

Reuben Foster 2012 1 Amari Cooper ---