 Alabama football recruiting 2017 rewind
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-16 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting Rewind: 2017 class special even by Alabama's standards

Tyler Waldrep and Andrew Bone
BamaInsider staff

In 2017, Alabama signed the nation’s top class, headlined by future stars Najee Harris and Dylan Moses.

The Crimson Tide even found its quarterback of the future, Mac Jones. Some guy named Tua Tuagovailoa signed on that year as well.

Nine of Alabama’s expected starters in 2020 were members of that class.

- QB Mac Jones
- RB Najee Harris
- WR DeVonta Smith
- LT Alex Leatherwood
- DE LaBryan Ray
- ILB Dylan Moses
- OLB Chris Allen
- DB Daniel Wright
- LS Thomas Fletcher

Just in case that sounds like a common occurrence for the Crimson Tide, it’s not.

Recruiting Thoughts: Will Alabama flip another commit?

3-2-1: Josh Jacobs dominates week one

Alabama nuggets from second scrimmage

Seven members of the 2016 class occupied starting roles last season. Alabama’s classes from 2012-2016 produced 31 players that held starting positions in their fourth season with the program.

That’s an average of 6.2 guys starting in what is typically their senior season.

Now it’s true that you can’t start your fourth year if you’re already off in the NFL, but the 2017 class already has more first-round draft picks than any of those other classes.

Crimson Tide first-round picks from 2012-17 recruiting classes
Class Total first rounders Left after junior season Left after senior season

2017

4*

Tua Tagovailoa,

Jedrick Wills Jr.,
Henry Ruggs III,
Jerry Jeudy

TBD*

2016

3

Quinnen Williams, Jonah Williams,
Daron Payne

---

2015

3

Calvin Ridley,
Minkah Fitzpatrick,
Daron Payne

---

2014

2

Marlon Humphrey

Rashaan Evans

2013

3

---

Jonathan Allen,
O.J. Howard,
Reuben Foster

2012

1

Amari Cooper

---

Imagine how lopsided that chart will be when Moses, receiver DeVonta Smith and possibly even left tackle Alex Leatherwood go in the first round in 2021.

So this group is already indisputably special, but how did the Crimson Tide land these guys in the first place and what can we expect from them before they leave Tuscaloosa?

QB Mac Jones

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}