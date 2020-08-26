NFL evaluators predict Alabama players get drafted early, often in 2021
Certainty is hard to come by these days, but the 2021 NFL Draft seems about as secure as any sporting event on the 12-month calendar.
The first two days of that draft figure to be very kind to several Alabama players if early draft boards are any indication.
BamaInsider took a look at one early mock of the first round and two draft boards comprising of 50 players each to compile a list of Alabama players that could hear their names called in the first two rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Introducing our experts:
Todd McShay (ESPN) [Mock Draft]- posted Aug. 12
Dane Brugler (The Athletic) [Draft board]- Aug. 25
Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) [Draft board]- Aug. 25
CB Patrick Surtain II
McShay: 2nd (Top corner)
Brugler: 3rd (Top corner)
Iyer: 9th (2nd corner)
They said it: "I love his instincts, ball skills and ability to wrap up and make a tackle, but what stands out is how well he diagnoses routes and funnels receivers to where he wants them to go. He might just end up the best defensive player in the entire 2021 class." - McShay
Our take: The only question here is will Surtain or Moses be considered Alabama's best defender by the end of the season.
Pro Football Focus gave Surtain an overall defensive grade of 83.5 last year. Only 14 corners in the country received a higher grade (and played at least 350 snaps on defense).
He held up particularly well in coverage where PFF graded him out 84.6. Surtain allowed 28 of 49 passes against him for 301 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions and five pass breakups.
LB Dylan Moses
