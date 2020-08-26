Certainty is hard to come by these days, but the 2021 NFL Draft seems about as secure as any sporting event on the 12-month calendar.

The first two days of that draft figure to be very kind to several Alabama players if early draft boards are any indication.



BamaInsider took a look at one early mock of the first round and two draft boards comprising of 50 players each to compile a list of Alabama players that could hear their names called in the first two rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Introducing our experts:

Todd McShay (ESPN) [Mock Draft]- posted Aug. 12

Dane Brugler (The Athletic) [Draft board]- Aug. 25

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) [Draft board]- Aug. 25