Alabama leaps Ohio State for No.1

There is a new No.1 in the Rivals.com national team recruiting rankings after the latest release of the Rivals250. Alabama moved ahead of Ohio State for the top spot in the country on Tuesday morning. The Crimson Tide and Buckeyes will continue to battle for the next several months for the No.1 spot. The current top 10 in the Rivals team rankings include: Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, Oregon, Tennessee, USC, Michigan, Miami, Clemson and LSU. A few schools outside the top 10 who should make make a serious run in the coming months include Georgia (No.13) and Oklahoma (No.15). COMPLETE TEAM RANKINGS!

Latham closing in on top 20

Alabama commitment JC Latham continues to see a steady rise in his ranking. The former defensive lineman transition to offensive tackle during his junior season. He moved from No.75 overall to No.23 in the updated Rivals100.

Leary makes major move

“Leary is one of the faster players in the state. After comparing his film and measurables to that of other players of the same size at his position, it was clear that he compared favorably to many. Leary needs to be molded, but his speed and athleticism make him a high upside prospect.” - Rob Cassidy, Southeast Recruiting Analyst

Only four Alabama commitments outside the Rivals250

