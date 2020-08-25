Alabama moves ahead of Ohio State for the No.1 class
Alabama leaps Ohio State for No.1
There is a new No.1 in the Rivals.com national team recruiting rankings after the latest release of the Rivals250. Alabama moved ahead of Ohio State for the top spot in the country on Tuesday morning. The Crimson Tide and Buckeyes will continue to battle for the next several months for the No.1 spot.
The current top 10 in the Rivals team rankings include: Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, Oregon, Tennessee, USC, Michigan, Miami, Clemson and LSU. A few schools outside the top 10 who should make make a serious run in the coming months include Georgia (No.13) and Oklahoma (No.15).
Latham closing in on top 20
Alabama commitment JC Latham continues to see a steady rise in his ranking. The former defensive lineman transition to offensive tackle during his junior season. He moved from No.75 overall to No.23 in the updated Rivals100.
Leary makes major move
“Leary is one of the faster players in the state. After comparing his film and measurables to that of other players of the same size at his position, it was clear that he compared favorably to many. Leary needs to be molded, but his speed and athleticism make him a high upside prospect.” - Rob Cassidy, Southeast Recruiting Analyst
Only four Alabama commitments outside the Rivals250
Alabama has 15 of its 19 commitments inside the Rivals250. The only commitments who did not make the top 250 include DeVonta Smith, Anquin Barnes, Kadarius Calloway and JuCo cornerback Khyree Jackson (who is not included in the high school rankings.).
JC Latham and Christian Leary made the biggest moves inside the Rivals100. Dallas Turner, surprisingly, was not included in the updated ranking and currently sits at No.136. Deontae Lawson moved up 40 spots in the updated rankings to No.201 overall.
The other Alabama commitments included in the updated Rivals250 include: Tommy Brockermeyer (No.10), Jacorey Brooks (No.21), JC Latham (No.23), Monkell Goodwine (No.28), Damon Payne (No.33), Christian Leary (No.43), TJ Ferguson (No.47), Jalen Milroe (No.78), Agiye Hall (No.104), Kaine Williams (No.125), Kendrick Blackshire (No.162), James Brockermeyer (No.247) and Ian Jackson (No.248).