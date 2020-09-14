{{ timeAgo('2020-09-14 15:09:42 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Alabama Crimson Tide: Football recruiting thoughts
Andrew Bone
•
BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
Bone has covered Alabama football recruiting since 2003. He recently wrote his first book, 'The Road to Bama' which is currently available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes&Noble and Books-A-Million!
Will Alabama make a move on Georgia sack artist?
Is Alabama still in it for Mims?
Can the Crimson Tide flip another recruit?
A closer look at top 2022 targets
Get the answers and much more!
CLICK HERE!
Pre-Order Andrew Bone's new book: The Road to Bama