On the quarterbacks…

Sources tell me that Mac Jones played very well going with the first-team offense vs. the second-team defense and led the offense as you would expect him to. His experience is coming into play as we hit the third week of September and he got the ball out quickly yesterday and hit some big plays downfield.

Freshman Bryce Young had a very strong performance on Saturday: He threw from the pocket very well, was comfortable in game-like situations, and continues to find a good rhythm as we inch closer to the season.

Sources tell me that obviously he’s the best scrambler on the roster, but he has the ability to make plays when things breakdown, just that playmaking ability that some quarterbacks have and he has it. There were a few times where he threaded the ball downfield and extended plays similar to what he did at the prep level, only now it’s against the highest level being the Alabama defense.

