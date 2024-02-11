The NFL calendar reaches its dramatic conclusion on Super Bowl Sunday. For Alabama, it’s become a day of celebrating and cheering on Crimson Tide alums playing in the Big Game. No matter the result of Sunday’s contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, Alabama will have crowned another Super Bowl champion. The Chiefs have former Alabama defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs, while former Crimson Tide tight end Cameron Latu plays for San Francisco.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BdCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv U3VwZXJCb3dsTFZJSUk/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNTdXBlckJvd2xMVklJSTwvYT4gT3BlbmluZyBOaWdodCwgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FdGhhbkdGcmFuaz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARXRoYW5HRnJhbms8L2E+IHRhbGtlZCB3aXRoIENoaWVm cyBkZWZlbnNpdmUgZW5kIElzYWlhaCBCdWdncyBhYm91dCBzd2l0Y2hpbmcg dGVhbXMgbWlkc2Vhc29uLCBob3cgdW5pcXVlIEthbnNhcyBDaXR5JiMzOTtz IG9yZ2FuaXphdGlvbiBpcywgcGxheWluZyB1bmRlciBOaWNrIFNhYmFuIGF0 IEFsYWJhbWEsIGFuZCBtb3JlITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9PcGVuaW5nTmlnaHQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNPcGVuaW5nTmlnaHQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9WaXZhTGFzTmV3aG91c2U/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNWaXZhTGFzTmV3aG91c2U8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9WWDJOaVExczRRIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vVlgyTmlRMXM0UTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBOZXdob3VzZSBT cG9ydHMgTWVkaWEgQ2VudGVyIChATmV3aG91c2VTcG9ydHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTmV3aG91c2VTcG9ydHMvc3RhdHVzLzE3 NTQ5OTU4ODc4NTQ1NTEwNzU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVh cnkgNiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Advertisement

Unfortunately for Alabama fans, neither player will likely see the field in Sunday's contest. Latu has been on injured reserve since August and Buggs remains on Kansas City’s practice squad. While Alabama won’t have an on-field representative, this year's Super Bowl still serves as a chance to look back at some of the biggest moments by Alabama players on the biggest stage in football. Here are the top five Super Bowl moments from former Alabama players.

Hurts, Smith star for Eagles

You don’t have to look too far back to find the last time a former Crimson Tide player or players had a big impact in the Super Bowl. Just last season former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts nearly led the Philadelphia Eagles to a victory in Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs. Hurts completed 27 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown. He added 70 yards and a trio of touchdowns on the ground as the Eagles narrowly lost 38-35. Hurts would have had a chance at a game-tying or game-winning drive, but an Eagles defensive holding call allowed the Chiefs to run down the clock and kick a game-winning field goal.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYWxlbiBIdXJ0cyB2cyB0aGUgQ2hpZWZzIGluIHRoZSBTdXBlciBC b3dsPGJyPjxicj4tMjcvMzggKDcxLjElKTxicj4tMzA0IFBhc3NpbmcgWWFy ZHM8YnI+LTEgUGFzc2luZyBURDxicj4tMTUgUnVzaGVzPGJyPi03MCBSdXNo aW5nIFlhcmRzPGJyPi0zIFJ1c2hpbmcgVETigJlzPGJyPjxicj5DaGFuY2Ug YXQgYSBsaXR0bGUgYml0IG9mIHJlZGVtcHRpb24gdG9uaWdodC48YnI+PGJy PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMXd2c05NV2xUTSI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tLzF3dnNOTVdsVE08L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUnlhbiBDb3lsZSAo QHJ5YW5jb3lsZTM1KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3J5 YW5jb3lsZTM1L3N0YXR1cy8xNzI2NTg4NDc4Nzc4MTgzNzkyP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDIwLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Though the Eagles weren’t able to pull off the win, it was an impressive feat for the then-third-year pro, whose leading receiver in the game was former Alabama Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, who led the Eagles with 100 receiving yards on seven catches.

Stabler over the Vikings

Flashing back to Super Bowl XI, former Alabama quarterback Ken Stabler gave the Oakland Raiders their first Super Bowl victory. Stabler led Oakland to a 32-14 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Stabler completed 12 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown, finally claiming a Super Bowl victory after four straight appearances in the AFC Championship. Sabler's NFL career saw him spend 10 seasons with the Raiders, two with the Houston Texans and three with the New Orleans Saints. In his three-year career at Alabama from 1965-67, Stabler threw for 2,196 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Starr goes back-to-back

It’s fitting that the Super Bowl era began on the arm of a former Alabama star (no pun intended). Bart Starr led the Green Bay Packers to victories in Super Bowls I and II over the Chiefs and Raiders respectively. Starr completed 16 passes for 250 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Chiefs, and had 13 completions for 202 and a touchdown against the Raiders.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgZmlyc3QgcG9pbnRzIGluIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9TdXBlckJvd2w/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNTdXBlckJvd2w8L2E+IGhpc3Rvcnk8YnI+PGJy Pk1heCBNY0dlZSYjMzk7cyBvbmUtaGFuZGVkIHJlYWNoYmFjayBzdGFiIG9m IGEgQmFydCBTdGFyciBhZXJpYWwgZm9yIGEgMzcteWFyZCBmaXJzdCBxdWFy dGVyIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9QYWNr ZXJzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUGFja2Vy czwvYT4gdG91Y2hkb3duIGluIFN1cGVyIEJvd2wgSS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL3hXZG83VmpDbVEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS94V2RvN1Zq Q21RPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEtldmluIEdhbGxhZ2hlciAoQEtldkcxNjMp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vS2V2RzE2My9zdGF0dXMv MTQ5MjUxMzcxNjg0MzI5MDYzMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJy dWFyeSAxMiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Starr threw for 24,718 yards in his 16-year career, in addition to bringing the first two Super Bowls to the Frozen Tundra. With Alabama, Starr threw for 1,903 yards and 10 touchdowns in four seasons from 1952-55.

Hightower helps Patriots' historic comeback over Jones’ Falcons

The biggest comeback in Super Bowl history happened in part because of former Alabama linebacker Dont'a Hightower. The New England Patriots erased a 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons thanks to a 19-point fourth quarter and a resilient effort by Hightowner and New England’s defense. Hightower logged two tackles for loss and a strip sack on Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TVFJJUCBTQUNLPGJyPjxicj5Eb250JiMzOTthIEhpZ2h0b3dlciB3 aXRoIG9uZSBvZiB0aGUgYmlnZ2VzdCBwbGF5cyBvZiBTdXBlciBCb3dsIExJ IGZvciB0aGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QYXRyaW90 cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUGF0cmlvdHM8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0xpdmVPbkZPWD9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0xpdmVPbkZPWDwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2QweG0yc2JwM2EiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9kMHhtMnNicDNhPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEZPWCBTcG9ydHM6IE5GTCAo QE5GTG9uRk9YKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05GTG9u Rk9YL3N0YXR1cy8xMjQ0MzcxNDkzODY3MzkzMDI1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDI5LCAyMDIwPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

The Patriots recovered the fumble and scored on their ensuing drive to make it a 28-20 game. They got another touchdown on a later drive to tie it before running back James White punched home the game-winning score in overtime. Hightower spent his nine-year pro career with New England totaling 569 tackles, 27 sacks and some memorable postseason plays during the Patriots dominant run. While it was ultimately a forgettable Super Bowl for Atlanta, the Falcons would have likely not even played in the game if not for the efforts of former Alabama receiver Julio Jones, who had 1,743 receiving yards across the regular and postseason and is currently playing for the Eagles.

Namath’s guarantee

In one of the most iconic moments in Super Bowl history, former New York Jets and Alabama quarterback Joe Namath guaranteed the Jets would be victorious in Super Bowl III against the Baltimore Colts. Namath kept his promise. He picked apart the Colts completing 17 passes for 206 yards as New York won 16-7. New York also got a big game from running back Matt Snell who had 121 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries, and a Jets defense that forced four interceptions.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj41MCB5ZWFycyBhZ28sIEpvZSBOYW1hdGgmIzM5O3MgZ3VhcmFudGVl IGhlbHBlZCBzaGFwZSB0aGUgU3VwZXIgQm93bCBpbnRvIHdoYXQgaXQgaXMg dG9kYXkuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vb2hzbmFwamJz bW9vdmU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QG9oc25hcGpic21vb3ZlPC9h PiBoZWxwcyB1cyB0ZWxsIHRoZSBzdG9yeSBvZiB0aGUgbGVnZW5kYXJ5IEpl dHMgcXVhcnRlcmJhY2suIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9IRmRJbVpj NTc0Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSEZkSW1aYzU3NDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBORkwgb24gQ0JTIPCfj4ggKEBORkxvbkNCUykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ORkxvbkNCUy9zdGF0dXMvMTA5MjE2NjM2NDIyMTk5 Mjk2MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAzLCAyMDE5PC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK